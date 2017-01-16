Scott Disick Rushes Home While Kourtney Kardashian Parties With Justin Bieber

Scott Disick might be in the doghouse once again! The Lord landed at LAX after ending his trip to Dubai early to get home to Kourtney Kardsahian! Scott was abroad with Kim Kardashian as she made her first public appearance and according to RadarOnline.com, disappeared! The on-and-off again GF got wind of it and was not happy at all. So while, Scott was landing, Kourtney partied the night away with her former fling Justin Bieber. What a tangled web we weave!

