Scott Disick And Gal Pal Ella Ross Caught On Video

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick, 33, was caught on video leaving a lunch at Nobu in Malibu on Friday with teenage model Ella Ross and another unknown friend. Later that night the pair was spotted together having dinner at TAO Asian Bistro.

Rumor has it that reality tv’s resident party boy is furious that his on-again-off-again love Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is reportedly dating Younes Bendjima, 23. A source told People magazine that Kourtney and her boy toy model are not serious. “She is single and having fun. She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent,” says the source.

Scott doesn’t seem to think it’s so innocent though, and is reacting by returning to his bad-boy ways. Ella isn’t the only girl he’s been spending time with in his effort to get over Kourtney. He was previously under fire for sneaking a girl to Costa Rica and putting her up at a hotel during filming of the reality show.

His nine-year relationship with Kourtney, who the entrepreneur has referred to in a recent episode of KUWTK as “the love of my life,” ended in July of 2015 after Scott was seen with ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli, 26, in the South of France.

Kourtney seems to have handled their breakup in more mature manner, focusing on the couple’s three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. It seems Kourtney isn’t bothered by Scott’s pouting in the least and feels he is the last person who should have an opinion about her dating life.

In spite of Scott’s previous efforts to prove to Kourtney that he’s cleaned up his act, she doesn’t seem moved to reconcile. Is Scott’s rumored romance with Ella Ross a sign that he’s finally given up hope that he will ever win Kourt back? Let us know what you think in the comments section.