Scott Disick was on such good streak but his latest string of late-night partying and wild behavior is causing Kourtney Kardashian to freak out.

The reality TV star warned Disick that if they were to get back together he would have to sign an ironclad prenup.

A source told RadarOnline.com, “Things were so nasty there for a while that she was scared he would try and take the kids.”