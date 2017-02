Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scott Disick and his on-and-off-again girlfriend/baby mama Kourtney Kardashian have hit a roadblock in their relationship”

‘The Lord” reportedly left Costa Rica after a fight with the reality TV star and her mother Kris Jenner.

He jetted immediately to Miami and was caught drinking, smoking, and kissing a variety of girls including model Jessica Harris.