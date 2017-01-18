Scott Disick Sneaks Around LA After Kardashian's Pregnancy Shocker

Scott Disick doesn’t seem in a rush to spend time with Kourtney Kardashian after he returned from Dubai — at least not as much as he was before he left!

While the 33-year-old jetted across the world with Kim Kardashian, 36, last week, RadarOnline.com blew the lid off Kourtney’s major secret — she’s expecting baby no. 4 with Scott!

“Scott went completely MIA in Dubai and no one knew where he was at. He was supposed to be there to watch over Kim, but no one could find him,” a source told Radar.

“Kourtney flipped out and when she finally got Scott on the phone, he told her that she has trust issues and that is why she sent that tweet out saying that,” added the insider. “Scott also told her that he is not Kim’s babysitter and that the reason no one could find him was because he had overslept — ten hours!”

I’ve got trust issues. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) January 12, 2017

But ever since Scott returned back home, it appears the tension is back in Scott and Kourtney’s love life as the two haven’t been spotted together yet.

Watch the video as he sneaks out of a secret exit at Catch LA restaurant on Jan. 18, and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

RELATED LINKS:

Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Nipples While Partying With Justin Bieber

In The Doghouse! Scott Disick Rushes Home While Kourtney Kardashian Parties With Bieber

Sizzling On The Slopes! Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cozy With Scott Disick During Romantic Getaway