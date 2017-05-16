'Sex Addict' Scott Disick Ditches New Girlfriend Ella Ross At A Club — For Another Woman!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Scott Disick is letting his ‘sex addiction’ spiral out of control as he seeks revenge on ex Kourtney Kardashian!

The 33-year-old was partying with his new model girlfriend Ella Ross, 19, on Monday night, May 15 — but it looks like she’s already getting a taste of his ways!

Scott was seen sneaking out of the Peppermint Nightclub with another blonde woman, who was ducking and hiding her face under a furry coat in his car.

WATCH: X-Rated Footage: Kourtney Kardashian Caught Rolling Around Totally Naked

According to previous reports, Scott has been furious about Kourtney moving on with her much-younger model boyfriend Younes Bendjimen.

As Star reported, the 38-year-old reality star finally gave up trying to make things work with baby daddy Scott, especially after admitting to her that he may never be able to stop with his side-chick booty calls!

JAW-DROPPING PHOTOS: Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Flash Butts, Boobs & Cellulite In Teeny Bikinis

In fact, just one week ago Scott was caught on camera claiming why he keeps hooking up with random girls.

“I’m a sex addict!” he exploded on the Kardashian family during an episode. “I’m a f**ked up, horrible sex addict.”

Do you think Scott and Kourtney will ever get back together? Tell us your thoughts below!