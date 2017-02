Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a new clip from the return of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott Disick admits his true feelings about Kourtney Kardashian. “I would never be over her,” he confesses. “She’s the love of my life.”

Meanwhile, fans also see a very vulnerable Kim Kardashian. “We have to have a security guard outside of all of our homes, 24/7,” she tells her sisters after being robbed in Paris at gunpoint.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs March 5 at 9pm ET on E!