Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian just landed in Dubai and the guy’s already starting trouble!

RadarOnline.com has learned that Scott has reportedly gone missing while girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian is back home, rumored to be pregnant with their fourth child!

Scott was supposed to being accompanying on her first trip abroad since the Paris robbery but he’s abandoned his duties.

A family source said, “He was supposed to be there to watch over Kim, but no one could find him.”