Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie might be entering 2017 as a single lady again! She and her husband, Mike Shay, announced they were getting divorced in early December after two years of marriage.

The California courts received their divorce filing on December 20 but it could take up to 6 months for a judge to sign off on it.

They filed for separation on Nov. 9, right after the reality show premiered. Mike’s friends claim she’s using the divorce as a storyline for the show now.