Scary Skinny Gigi Hadid Bares Her Abs In Crop Top

Gigi Hadid looked classy yet casual in an embroidered gray cashmere sweatsuit. The top model was snapped leaving a photoshoot in NYC then arrived back to her apartment.
One body part that can’t be ignored is Gigi’s super cut abs. She’s a fan of boxing but has the Reebok spokeswoman taken her weight loss too far? Fans are quick to point out the 21-year-old looks very different from a few years ago when she had curvier figure.
Gigi spoke out and said she suffers from a Thyroid condition that affects her weight.
