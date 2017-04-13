Scary Skinny Gigi Hadid Bares Her Abs In Crop Top

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gigi Hadid looked classy yet casual in an embroidered gray cashmere sweatsuit. The top model was snapped leaving a photoshoot in NYC then arrived back to her apartment.

One body part that can’t be ignored is Gigi’s super cut abs. She’s a fan of boxing but has the Reebok spokeswoman taken her weight loss too far? Fans are quick to point out the 21-year-old looks very different from a few years ago when she had curvier figure.

Gigi spoke out and said she suffers from a Thyroid condition that affects her weight.

