Savannah Chrisley is counting her blessings! The reality TV star was in a serious car accident on January 16.

She suffered broken vertebrae, has numbness down her hands and fingers, and is in severe pain while recovering in the hospital.

The 19-year-old wrote on Instagram, “The past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me.”

She continued, “My airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren’t near as bad as they could have been.”