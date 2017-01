Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was in a scary car accident and suffered some pretty serious injuries after crashing into a guardrail.

The former Miss Tennessee Teen broke vertebrae and will be in a neck brace for six weeks.

She explained on social media how she has numbness down and her arms and back pain.

Savannah revealed, “What I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass.”