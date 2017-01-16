Sasha Obama Bares Butt In Tight Shorts At The Beach In Miami

Barack and Michelle Obama‘s youngest daughter was slammed for ditching the presidential farewell speech last week, but the teen looks like she isn’t fazed at all this weekend about breaking her dad’s heart.

Sasha Obama, 15, was spotted stripping down on the Miami beach with some gal pals this weekend — including Vice President Joe Biden‘s granddaughter — after a dramatic week at the White House. The First Lady later clarified by Sasha wasn’t in attendance, claiming she was busy prepping for a test.

“I’m sorry. How many times does your dad, the President, give his farewell speech? That’s not a good reason to be there?” one viewer plastered on social media. “And just how long has she known about this book report?”

However, this isn’t the first time Sasha has raised eyebrows about her bizarre behavior. Last October, two photos were being passed around of the young girl at a party with canned beverages and red plastic cups scattered everywhere. The photo had a caption that read, “Taking shots with Sasha Obama.”

