Sarah Jessica Parker Plans To Kill Off Samantha for 'SATC3'!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Is Sex And The City about to kill off Samantha?

Ever since news broke of Kim Cattrall’s refusal to return for a third film, it seems Sarah-Jessica Parker has taken matters into her own hands.

A source told Straight Shuter, “Sarah and Kim have never really gotten along in real life and Sarah blames Kim for the latest stoppage of their film.”

Parker, 52, has since decided that it may be best to go ahead with the third film – only without Cattrall, 61.

Sarah decided that the only way to move forward was to kill Samantha’s character!” added the source.

As SATC fans know, Cattrall’s character has had a few health issues in the past, and has been known to be older than the other gals, so writing her death into the plot wouldn’t be so difficult!

Rumors recently spread that Cattrall had killed the project due to her diva-like demands. In a recent interview, however, the actress claimed she did no such thing!

“The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no,” she assured. “I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”