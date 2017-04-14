Sandra Bullock & BF Bryan Randall Escape To Mountain Hideaway

Not much has been known about superstar Sandra Bullock’s wilderness estate in Jackson Hole, Wyoming…. until now! Star has obtained exclusive photos of Sandra, her beau, Bryan Randall, and her two children at her mountain hideaway — And it’s breathtakingly beautiful in a get-back-to-nature way. “It’s an awesome place but not fancy,” says an insider.

“Deep down, Sandy’s a country girl — she lived in Texas for years — and Bryan, an Oregon native, is a big outdoorsman, so they both really love it there.” Their great escape happened in late March, when Sandra, Bryan and the kids — Louis and Laila — relaxed like locals in the down-home town.

They hit Teton Toys and then went for homemade ice cream at Moo’s. “Sandra was totally at ease, smiling happily as Bryan performed his ‘daddy duty’ with the kids,” reports an eyewitness. “It’s crucial to Sandy that her kids don’t get caught up in a Hollywood scene,” says the insider.