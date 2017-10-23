Sam Smith Comes Out As Gender Fluid!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Stay With Me” singer Sam Smith, 25, just revealed he is completely gender fluid, and always has been!

“I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man,” admitted the star.

“I love a heel. I’ve got loads of heels at home,” he said during an interview with The Times UK.

“People don’t know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn [Monroe], and all that.”

He claimed that when he was younger he actually dressed in women’s clothing all the time, and never thought anything of it.

“There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years,” said Smith.

He recalled that when he first moved to London at the age of 19, he “was literally the only gay in the village. I didn’t know what I wanted to say.”

Now openly gay, Smith added that he believes his new songs “show the gay guy [he’s] become.”