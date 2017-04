Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

RuPaul was honored for his incredible work at the TIME 100 Gala on Tuesday, April 25.

The actor, drag queen, and TV personality spoke to Starmagazine.com exclusively about his success over the years and who has been a source of inspiration throughout his life.

