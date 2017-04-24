'Doesn’t Have The Talent’ RuPaul Can’t Make The ‘Kinky Boots’ Cut

Broadway has given RuPaul the boot! The geniuses behind “Kinky Boots” — Cyndi Lauper’s fabulous musical about drag queens Who transform a struggling shoe factory into a glittering success — won’t be signing cross-dressing superstar RuPaul any time soon. “RuPaul going into ‘Kinky Boots’ seems like a natural fit, but the problem is Ru can’t act, sing or dance,” an insider confessed to Straight Shuter. “Every few months RuPaul’s name is brought up to join the show, and although it seems like the perfect fit on paper, She simply doesn’t have the talent to do it.”