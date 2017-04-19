Ruby Rose & Rebel Wilson Not Harmonizing On Set Of Pitch Perfect 3

Ruby Rose’s stint on the set of Pitch Perfect 3 wasn’t quite the bonding session her fellow Aussie Rebel Wilson was expecting. A source tells Star that Rebel was thrilled to welcome the Orange Is the New Black star to the franchise’s ensemble, Imagining they’d connect about life Down Under. “She kept talking about how much fun they’d have,” says the set insider.

But Ruby, who’s admitted that “people never get my sense of humor,” didn’t respond well to Rebel’s brand of rapid-fire joking, And the Barden Bellas vet gave up hope they were ever going to harmonize. “When Ruby didn’t roll around laughing, Rebel decided she was dull,” says the insider. “She even got a little pouty about it. It didn’t help that everyone else was really enjoying Ruby’s cool and quirky vibe.”