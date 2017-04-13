Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Not Happy With Fiancé Jason Statham

With Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s due date fast approaching, sources tell Star the supermodel is furious with fiancé Jason Statham for cozying up to costar Charlize Theron on the Fate of the Furious press tour.

“There aren’t many women who would intimidate Rosie, but Charlize is definitely one of them,” explains a source. “She’s exactly Jason’s type, and the fact that Rosie feels like a huge blob right now certainly doesn’t help. These hormones are doing a real number on her self-esteem.” And their relationship! Jason explained to Rosie that he’s “Just trying to stay in Charlize’s good graces because she’s lined up to star in a string of action movies that he wants in on,” says the source.

“But Rosie doesn’t care. She wants Jason to stay away from Charlize.”