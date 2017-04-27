WATCH: Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame President Tells All On Induction Ceremony

Fans are still reeling from this year’s spectacular Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which kicked off live in New York earlier this month — but if you missed the show, don’t worry!

This week, HBO will play a filmed version of the ceremony, complete with tributes to inductees like Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, and Tupac Shakur.

In an exclusive interview with Radar, the organization’s president Joel Peresman revealed new details on the inner workings of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction process this year, as well as what to expect in the future.

“This year’s ceremony was great on a lot of different levels because of the bands that got in,” Peresman told Radar. “Journey, ELO. . .it was the first time they were on the ballot and they got in. Joan Baez, it was the first time she was on the ballot and she got in.”

“I think we saw, this year, some of the biggest bands in the world like Pearl Jam. . .[come] together and make a magical night, which sold out in a day,” he added of the ceremony show.

As for future induction ceremonies in the years to come, Peresman said it’s an event for all audiences.

“The induction ceremony is our highlight of the year,” he told Radar. “It’s something for everybody. I think people will really be impressed, so I hope they look at this broadcast on Saturday night on HBO and say ‘Hey, this is really cool. I want to go to the museum now and see what this is all about.’”

HBO’s broadcast of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET and PT on April 29.