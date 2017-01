Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Paula Patton won temporary sole custody of her son with Robin Thicke after a court battle last week.

She alleged that Robin physically abused her, cheating on her, and has a cocaine addiction problem.

The court’s decision meant the singer would have supervised visitation with Julian three days a week at a neutral location. Their next court date is in late February.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!