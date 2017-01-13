Robin Thicke Investigated Over Child Abuse Claims By Department Of Children And Family Services

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Robin Thicke has allegedly been investigated by the Department of Children and Family Services after claims he hit his six-year-old son Julian.

Julian told his schoolteachers and mother, Paula Patton, that Robin spanked him multiple times and a report was filed on January 3.

Paula asked the courts for an emergency order to restrict the singer’s contact, requesting monitored daytime visits.

The court documents allegedly state how Julian is “scared” of his father because he “punches” him on occasion.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!