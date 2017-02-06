Robert Pattinson Romances Fiancée FKA Twigs In London

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 30-year-old Twilight heartthrob, Robert Pattinson, hasn’t been trying too hard to stay in the spotlight since his vampy franchise wrapped up in 2012, which apparently helps keep his schedule open to treat his 29-year-old lady to dinner!

With only a handful of minor movies in the works, it seems Rob is more than content staying out of the spotlight and playing arm candy to his equally irrelevant fiancée FKA Twigs.

Watch the duo leave the Groucho Club in Soho on Feb. 5, and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

RELATED LINKS:

Sorry, James! Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Engagement Ring On A Date With Boytoy Bryan Tanaka

Playing The Field! The Weeknd Caught On A Dinner Date With Naomi Campbell

Honeymoon Bliss! Katie Holmes Can’t Hide Her Smile After Secret Trip With Jamie Foxx