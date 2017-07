Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Kardashian‘s friendship with O.J. Simpson wasn’t his only controversial relationship — Our friends at RadarOnline can reveal that Kim’s father was engaged to his third cousin, Denice Halicki!

Shortly after he filed for divorce from Kris Jenner, he began cozying up to H. B. Halicki‘s widow and even introduced her to his friends.

His friend Kenn Gulliksen recalled meeting Denice, calling them “kissin’ cousins.”

