Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship continues to fall apart. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Kardashian doesn’t believe that Dream is his daughter.

A source told Radar, “Rob can’t see any of himself in her. Blac took a paternity test when she was pregnant to prove that he’s her baby daddy, but he’s having paranoid thoughts that she somehow faked it.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!