Rihanna Shows Off Her Curvy New Figure In Beaded Bra

Rihanna hit the red carpet in Paris for her new movie, Valerian, and stunned in a pink Prada outfit. She showed off her curves in a beaded bra top and matching skirt with feather detail.

Fans took to social media and speculated that the singer could be pregnant. She was spotted kissing and vacationing with Saudi Arabian business mogul Hassan Jameel, who formerly dated Naomi Campbell. The couple is rumored to be getting very serious!

