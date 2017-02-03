Rihanna Steps Out Amid Designer Copyright Lawsuit Against Kylie Jenner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rihanna stepped out in New York City rocking a biker-chic look. The singer has recently been linked in a lawsuit brought against Kylie Jenner. So, Rihanna wore a custom-made green fringed jumpsuit by L’Impasse Boutique last year. And Kylie was just on vacation in Costa Rica donning the exact same design, except it was made by The Dolls House.

According to Teen Vogue, L’Impasse is not happy about the copyright. They releases a statement which read, “L’Impasse has not granted [The Dolls House] the authority to commercially market their designs or given consent to make representations using L’Impasse trademark.”

