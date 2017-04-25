Rihanna Snubs Drake’s Attempt To Win Her Back With Roses & Jewels

Drake is pitifully trying to win back Rihanna, but his latest advances were garbage — literally! “He sent her two dozen red roses and an 18-carat gold choker covered with tiny emeralds. It is stunning,” a source spilled. “And she responded by returning the jewelry with a Polaroid of the roses in the trash!” The insider tattled: “She is not forgiving him for being a cheater. “She actually fell for it more than once, but she is so done now!”