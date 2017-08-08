Rihanna Parties In Barbados In Bejeweled Underwear

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rihanna is living her best life! The singer is in her native Barbados enjoying the Crop Over festival. Every year she’s topped her previous eye-popping costume and 2017 is no exception. The 29-year-old debuted a new turquoise wig and bejeweled bra and panty set created by costume designer DBleudazzled.

Fans took to social media to fawn over Rihanna’s daring look but one comment in particular caught everyone’s eye. RiRi’s ex, Chris Brown, commented with an eye emoji and people were not pleased. Fans wrote, “leaver her alone!!” and “stay away from her, I hate you” in retaliation.

