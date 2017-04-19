'I'm Not Missing!' Richard Simmons Reveals The 'Challenges' That Have Kept Him Hidden Away

Richard Simmons finally broke his silence on April 19 and addressed his fans directly. The fitness guru told People magazine, “I hope to see you all soon.”

He wanted everyone to know he’s not missing and was just in the hospital with severe indigestion. Richard’s statement read: “Now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”

He has not been seen in public since February 2014 leaving fans worried about his well being.

The 68-year-old confessed, “This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are.”

And added, “I reached out and I hope you will too. I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better.”

