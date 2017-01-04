Bravo Producers Call Emergency Meeting With 'RHONY' Cast

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Are the Real Housewives of New York getting worried their show is over?

Star‘s very own Rob Shuter exclusively has the scoop this week about why Bravo producers rounded up the ladies ahead of the season.

Watch the video above to get all the details, and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

RELATED LINKS:

Teresa, Nene & More! Who Are The Poorest Housewives Ever?

Exclusive Details: ‘RHONY’ Stars May Cringe Over Who The New Face May Be On The Show

Housewives Betray! Bethenny Frankel’s Secret Plan May Make Costars Mega Jealous