‘RHONJ’ Star Dina Manzo Punched In The FACE During Brutal Home Robbery

Real Housewive of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her millionaire boyfriend David Cantin were the victims of a home invasion this past weekend, leaving the pair beaten with facial injuries.

According to reports, Manzo and Cantin walked into their home on Saturday night to find two masked thieves. David was hit with a baseball bat and Dina was punched, prosecutors claim.

The couple were then bound together in the home while they were robbed cash and jewelry.

Officials say the victims were both treated for minor injuries.

