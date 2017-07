Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s friends are concerned for her well being after a slew of shocking public breakdowns.

“Everyone is really starting to worry about Shannon,” an insider told Radaronline.com. “She is in a really dark place.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!