Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rebel Wilson looks like she’s having a lot of fun on set while filming scenes for the upcoming comedy Pitch Perfect 3!

The 36-year-old — who was proud to be showing off her slimmed down body in a tight ensemble — was belting out some notes as she channeled the late Amy Winehouse.

Perfect way to end the day in Italy #gelato A photo posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Oct 24, 2016 at 10:57am PDT

Watch the video above to get a sneak peek of the movie, and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!