Priscilla Presley Is The Latest Celebrity To Reportedly Leave Scientology

Priscilla Presley is leaving Scientology, a report claims.

Elvis‘ former wife has reportedly had enough of the controversial organization that she joined when the famous singer died.

Her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 49, left Scientology back in 2014.

It still boasts big names like Tom Cruise and John Travolta among its ranks.http://starmagazine.com/videos/leah-remini-docuseries-scientology-john-travolta-diss-video/

However, in recent times former celebrity members like, Leah Remini, have gone public denouncing Scientology and it practices.

Both Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman left the church after their marriages to Tom Cruise ended.

Scientology, founded by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard in 1955, has been the subject of controversy for years.

Scientology is banned in several countries with many others refusing to recognize it as a religion – with the FBI recently investigating them for human trafficking.