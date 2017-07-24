Prince Harry & William Reveal Intimate Memories About Their Mother's Death

August 31, 2017 will be the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana‘s tragic death and her two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, took part in a documentary to honor their mother’s memory.

In a series of one-on-one interviews, Harry and William open up about the ‘raw’ emotions they felt losing their mother at such young ages and reflect on all the happy memories they shared as a family.

William recalls his last phone call with Diana before her fatal Paris car crash. He said she rang them from Paris but all he wanted to do was go back to playing: “Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say goodbye, you know, ‘see you later’…. If I’d known now, obviously, what was going to happen, I wouldn’t have been so blasé about it and everything else. But that phone call sticks in my mind, quite heavily.”

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy premieres tonight at 9pm ET on HBO.