Prince Jackson Rushed To Hospital After Crashing Motorcycle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Michael Jackson’s oldest son was involved in a terrifying motorcycle crash Thursday morning, and had to be rushed to the hospital.

According to reports, Prince Jackson lost control of his bike while riding down some rain-slick L.A. roads.

An emergency ambulance was called to take him to a local ER. The 20-year-old shared a photo on Instagram of the frightening incident while tightly strapped to a gurney.

He captioned it simply, “Well s**t…” but provided no further updates.

Fortunately, doctors reportedly found no broken bones or other injuries, and he was released.