Prince Jackson Rushed To Hospital After Crashing Motorcycle

Michael Jackson’s oldest son was involved in a terrifying motorcycle crash Thursday morning, and had to be rushed to the hospital.
According to reports, Prince Jackson lost control of his bike while riding down some rain-slick L.A. roads.
An emergency ambulance was called to take him to a local ER. The 20-year-old shared a photo on Instagram of the frightening incident while tightly strapped to a gurney.
He captioned it simply, “Well s**t…” but provided no further updates.
Fortunately, doctors reportedly found no broken bones or other injuries, and he was released.
