Prince’s Ex-Wife Mayte Garcia To Pen Pill-Popping Tell-All Book

Pop icon Prince was trapped for decades in a secret drug addiction hell he hid from fans! That is the bombshell revelation to come from a candid tell-all obtained by STAR, authored by the “Purple Rain” singer’s ex-wife Mayte Garcia Almost a year to the day after he died from an overdose. The shocking exposé includes harrowing tales of pill-popping, emergency room visits, stolen drugs, “loopy behavior” and even overdoses!

Although Mayte never saw Prince take anything except vitamin B injections, he seemed “foggy” and “loopy” one day in 1994. It was “one of several occasions when he told me he was ‘sick’ or had a ‘migraine,’ ” she recalled. “Looking back, I can see it was something else.” Soon after Mayte discovered she was pregnant in 1996, she claimed Prince was rushed to the hospital after suffering an overdose. After the death of their newborn son, Prince spiraled in grief.