Movers Arrive At President Obama's New $5.3M Washington D.C. Mansion

While Barack Obama is serving his final hours as the nation’s president, his family’s belongings are getting all settled into their new sprawling pad that is 8,200 square feet.

Their new D.C. home — which they plan to stay in for at least two years while Sasha completes school — is an estimated valued at $5.3 million and boasts nine bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths, along with plenty of outdoor space with gardens.

