Runaway Pit Bull ATTACKS 3-Year-Old Boy Who Was Playing In His Driveway

It’s a scene from every parent’s nightmare. A 3-year-old boy was peacefully playing with friends in a Spring Valley, New York driveway when a loose pit bull came out of nowhere and attacked.

The scene was captured on a nearby surveillance camera. After the dog pounced, the other children ran for their lives before a group of adults came to the toddler’s rescue. The little boy sustained multiple bite marks to his face, but miraculously has survived the incident, and is home from the hospital.

According to local residents, the dog has gotten loose before, resulting in several complains. “The dog in the back is fenced up in chicken wire,” one neighbor told ABC. “Everybody sees it. Everybody saw it yesterday. And I guess their attitude is whenever the dog gets out, let’s see which kid we can chase today.”

Meanwhile, the police claim that they only have one complaint on record. One woman who lives nearby described the animal as, “a calm dog who’s lived with the family since he was a puppy.”

The dog’s owners have reportedly been issued a summons for their loose dog, and the pit bull is at an animal shelter pending an investigation.