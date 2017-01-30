Thicke's Ex Paula Patton Spotted Smiling With 6-Year-Old Son

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton‘s custody war is out of control!

The singer and his ex are at each other’s throats with accusations — between Paula claiming he abused her during their relationship to filing a restraining order against him — and Robin hitting back with allegations that she’s mentally abusing their son Julian by filling his head with bad thoughts about his dad!

To make matters worse, according to new reports over the weekend, “Julian is acting out in troubling ways,” a source revealed, “which include hyperventilating and just ‘freaking out.’ She’s putting the boy in therapy to figure out what, if anything, happened to him and how to fix it.”

However, that hasn’t stopped her from taking her son out in public just days after the restraining order against Robin went into motion.

Watch the video above of Paula and Julian on Jan. 28