Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Domestic Violence, Cheating, And Cocaine Addiction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke’s custody battle over their son, Julian, just took a shocking and disturbing twist.

The actress is now accusing her ex-husband of physically assaulting her, cheating on her multiple times, and being addicted to cocaine.

Media reports claim a judge granted Paula a domestic violence retraining order and temporary sole custody of Julian on January 26.

One of Paula’s statements read: “Given Robin’s history of hitting me with a closed fist, pushing me onto the ground and kicking me. I had no doubt he was capable of hitting Julian, particularly after having used cocaine, alcohol or whatever other substances with which he is presently involved.”