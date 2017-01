Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paula Deen‘s brother-in-law Henry Groover III has committed suicide amid allegations he sexually assaulted a young man for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to an insider, Groover committed suicide in Savannah not long after he was served a copy of an explosive lawsuit accusing him of being a “sexual predator,” who was “well known to some in the area as a pedophile…”

