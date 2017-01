Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As the investigation of Paula Deen’s ‘pedophile’ brother in law Henry Groover III continues, neighbors of the priest told RadarOnline.com they are “shocked” and “saddened” to hear about the news.

As Radar previously reported, Groover committed suicide amid allegations he drugged and sexually assaulted a young man for years.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!