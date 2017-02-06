Patton Oswalt Wears A Brave Face As Wife's Cause Of Death Emerges

Just one day after Patton Oswalt learned what caused his wife’s shocking death in April, the actor didn’t want to disappoint his daughter Alice by missing out on The Lego movie premiere.

The father-daughter duo were spotted arriving for the flick in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, where the 7-year-old wore a costume mask for the event.

Patton revealed the shocking details about his late wife Michelle McNamara just hours before the premiere: “We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle’s system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal,” the 48-year-old actor said in a statement on Feb. 4. He also told fans that she had an undiagnosed heart problem that proved fatal when the meds got involved. She died in her sleep at age 46.

Watch him and his daughter arrive for the movie on Friday in good spirits, and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

