Patton Oswalt Finds Happiness Again By Marrying Meredith Salenger

Patton Oswalt is a happy man again.

The actor married Meredith Salenger this weekend and started a new chapter in his life.

The happy couple exchanged vows at the Jim Henson Company Lot in Hollywood over the weekend in an intimate ceremony.

Sources say that the bride was teary eyed throughout the ceremony and looked beautiful in an off the shoulder white dress.

This is a new start for the 48-year-old actor who was left heartbroken after his former wife Michelle McNamara tragically died 18 months ago.

The pair had been married for 11 years and had an 8-year-old daughter Alice – Oswalt was left devastated by her untimely death.