Is Brooklyn Beckham Hollywood's Newest Wild Child?

Most party-bound teens would be thrilled to get $100 — or even permission to go — from their parents, but spoiled Brooklyn Beckham regularly hits the club circuit with 10 times the spending money!
“If he gets good grades, which he does, Brooklyn is allowed to go out whenever he wants,” tattles a tipster close to the 18‑year‑old’s parents, David and Victoria. “It’s pretty typical for him to drop $1,000 to $3,000 on a single outing.”
Bodyguards, limos and multiple rounds of drinks for 20-plus pals adds up quickly, notes the source — and that’s if it’s a quiet night!
“Victoria would like him to be a little less flashy,” confesses the source. “But if David knows there’s a girl Brooklyn is hoping to impress, he’ll slip him an extra $1,000 for fancy champagne!”
Happy hour indeed!