Model-Wannabe Paris Jackson Desperate To Make Late Dad Michael Proud

Paris Jackson looks like she’s back to being happy again after the Michael Jackson miniseries got the axe — so now she’s on a mission to skyrocket her modeling career!

The King of Pop’s daughter, 18, was spotted doing a photoshoot in front of the Eiffle Tower in Paris on Jan. 17.

As Star readers know, the last few months have been a troubling time for Paris: mom Debbie Rowe‘s devastating cancer battle, the late singer’s doctor revealing he knows who her and brother Prince’s biological parents are, and even sending scary suicidal tweets out to her fans.

But new reports claim she’s had a change of heart about her bad-girl behavior, and has decided she wants nothing more than to make her late dad proud.

Watch the video above as Paris finally gets her big modeling debut for Chanel, and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

