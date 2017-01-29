Disgraced Doctor Conrad Murray Wants To Help Paris Jackson Solve Michael’s ‘Murder’

Michel Jackson’s former doctor is reportedly trying to reconnect with the King Of Pop’s children!

Just days after Paris Jackson’s bombshell interview with Rolling Stones magazine, where she claimed she believed her dad was murdered, NY Daily News reports that Conrad Murray (MJ’s doctor who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter over his 2009 death) wants to help Paris prove her theory.

“He wants to meet Paris to tell her that he will back her in any plans she has to get justice for Michael,” the source revealed to the site. “He still believes that the children see him as a family friend and surrogate dad.”

However, the insider believes Conrad is deluded. “None of the family would welcome a meet with him, especially Paris. They all hold him responsible for Michael’s death and have nothing but disdain for him,” said the source.

In Paris’s RS interview she told the mag that she believed her father’s death was a part of a larger conspiracy theory. “It sounds like bulls***, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. [My dad’s death] was a setup. It was bulls***,” Paris explained, and added: “a lot of people” wanted him dead .

The insider claims that Conrad wants to use this as “his way back into the children’s [lives]…[He] has been out for number one since day one of meeting Michael — nothing has changed… [but] Paris sees right through him.”